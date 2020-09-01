Prayer vigil honors lives of double-homicide victims in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) –Friends, family, and community members gathered during a candlelight vigil on Monday night to remember the lives of a man and his stepdaughter who were shot and killed last week.

More than 100 loved ones gathered just feet away from where Nick Wall and Laura Anderson were shot and killed. Candles were lit and kind words were spoken to remember the two, taken too soon.

Kimberly Wall, wife of Nick and mother of Laura, has been coping with immeasurable grief:

“We’ve just been going through so much this week trying to absorb that they aren’t coming back like why…you know and we’ve been so busy just trying to make ends….but we’ve also had to plan funerals.” Kimberly Wall

Wall says she has lost the two closest to her:

“People are asking me what happened, well I wasn’t here, I just know my best friends are gone.” Kimberly Wall

During the service, friends reflected on the impact of the victims:

“She was the kind of backbone to her family, she was the glue that kept them together, she always saw good in people, she always saw good in all situations…he never met a stranger, he was very laid back, and he was selfless”

Wall says the one thing making the mourning easier, is seeing the legacies that her loved ones left in their community:

“It’s just been amazing to see that, even if they didn’t realize how many lives they touched, we are seeing now.” Kimberly Wall

The man accused of shooting and killing Wall and Anderson is Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walter III, he faces murder charges and is currently in custody in Georgetown County.

