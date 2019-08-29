Precautionary boil water advisory issued for portions of Charleston County

Charleston County, SC – Charleston Water System (CWS) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 500 of its customers in a portion of the towns of Hollywood and Meggett. Specifically, CWS customers located within the highlighted area of the below map are included in this advisory.

This advisory resulted from a water main break that occurred at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of SC 162 and SC 165 in Hollywood. Water service was restored for customers in the area at 4 a.m.

The advisory will remain in effect until water samples confirm the water is safe to drink. CWS collected water quality samples that were taken to the utility’s laboratory at the Hanahan Water Treatment Plant in Hanahan, South Carolina at 4:00 a.m. It will take 16 hours from the point when the lab finalizes its protocols until the test results are available. If no bacteria are present within the samples when they are reviewed at approximately 8:30 p.m. today, the advisory will be lifted.

While this advisory is in effect, customers are urged to:

Boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute and then let it cool before using it for cooking, drinking, making ice, washing uncooked foods, brushing teeth, and giving to pets.

The minute starts once the water comes to a rolling boil.

Children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to become sick if bacteria is present in the water.

Water filters may not protect against bacteria. Check with the manufacturer, and if in doubt, boil your water.

Throw away ice made during this advisory.

Dishwashers and coffee makers do not get hot enough to kill bacteria.

Tap water is safe to use for all other activities that do not include consumption.

Customers are urged to share this information with those who may not have received this message directly, such as those in apartments, office buildings and schools. Building managers are urged to post this advisory near water fountains, sinks and ice machines.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control requires water utilities to issue a boil water advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the public water system—typically a loss of system pressure or a major water main break. A sudden drop in pressure could allow groundwater or water from homes and businesses to enter the public water system via backflow.

Any customers experiencing discolored water can easily clear it by running their cold taps for up to five minutes to clear it up. If it doesn’t clear up, simply call CWS Customer Service at (843) 727-6800.

For more information, call CWS at (843) 727-6800 or visit www.charlestonwater.com.