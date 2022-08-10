KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden and the First Family arrived in the Lowcountry for a multi-day vacation on Kiawah Island.

The Bidens arrived at Joint Base Charleston aboard Air Force One just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday before boarding Marine 1 on a short trip to the Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.

From there, the presidential motorcade traveled to Kiawah Island where they were greeted by both supporters and those not so enthused by the president’s visit to the Charleston area.

While Biden has vacationed on Kiawah Island in the past – three times while serving as Vice President – this is his first time visiting the island since being elected as President of the United States.

The visit comes just hours after he signed the pact act into law. It’s the most significant expansion of veterans’ healthcare and benefits and over 30 years, capping off a busy week in Washington for the president.

Just yesterday, the Chips and Science Act was signed into law. The goal of that bill is to strengthen U.S. competitiveness with China by investing in scientific research, and the Inflation Reduction Act which recently passed the Senate.

The president’s vacation also comes less than a week after he was cleared of COVID-19.

Kiawah’s town leaders asked both residents and visitors to have patience as enhanced security measures will be in place across the island for the duration of the president’s trip and to expect increased traffic.

“All relevant entities have been contacted by the President’s security team to coordinate efforts to minimize the impact of the presidential visit on the community,” said town leaders. “In any case, please be patient during traffic interruptions, as the timing of the President’s movements cannot be announced beforehand for security reasons.”

No public appearances have been announced. Members of Biden’s family are expected to join him on the trip.