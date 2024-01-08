CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden’s remarks were temporarily interrupted Monday afternoon by protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The incident happened at Mother Emanuel, a historic African American church where nine people lost their lives in a racially motivated shooting during a Bible study in June 2015.

While speaking about grieving with the community at the church following at shooting, and on the heels of his son Beau’s death in May 2015, he received comfort from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and his wife, Emily. The president’s remarks were focused on freedom and democracy in the United States, and how white supremacy had no place in the United States.

“We shall know the truth, and the truth shall set us free,” Biden said in his speech. “But the truth is under assault in America. As a consequence, so is our freedom, our democracy, and our very country, because without the truth, there is no light. Without light, there’s no path from this darkness.”

But the president was interrupted when a protester stood up and yelled out during the service.

“If you really cared about the lives lost here then you should honor the lives lost (unintelligible) and call for a ceasefire in Palestine,” the protester said before others erupted in a call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Five individuals were walked out of the church by Secret Service and law enforcement officials.

Those attending the event at Mother Emanuel responded with a chant of their own: “Four more years, for more years,” they said.

“I understand their passion,” Biden added. “I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza. I’m using all that I can to do that.”