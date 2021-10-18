President of South Carolina Ports, Jim Newsome, set to retire in June 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jim Newsome announced plans to retire as President and CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority during a ‘State of the Port’ event Monday.

Newsome, who has been with the SC Ports Authority since September 2009, helped to address several issues including a decline in container volume when he began his tenure with the organization.

Since then, Newsome has been a driving force behind the thriving port we know today. SC Ports Authority leaders say Newsome “Significantly enhanced port operations, grown the port’s cargo base with strategic investments, led the doubling of cargo volumes in a decade, and successfully undertaken vital infrastructure projects.”

They say his efforts have ensured a fluid supply chain and created jobs throughout the state.

Newsome will officially retire on June 30, 2022, at which time he will serve as an executive director to the port. He will be succeeded by Barbara Melvin, the current Chief Operating Officer.

“It has been my great honor to serve as CEO of South Carolina Ports. We have worked together to cultivate a highly competitive, world-class port that continues to grow above the market,” Newsome said. “This past year has been one of my proudest as we have achieved major successes, including Walmart investing in a near-port import distribution center, our handling of record-breaking volumes during a global pandemic, and the opening of Leatherman Terminal, the first container terminal to open in the U.S. since 2009. I have always said it is great people who make a great port, and we are fortunate to have the best maritime community and team at SC Ports. It is truly a great sign of success to name a successor within your own team. Barbara Melvin will continue to build on our success, ensuring a very bright future for SC Ports and for South Carolina.”

Melvin will be the sixth leader in the history of the port and the first woman to lead a top 10 U.S. operating container port.

SC Ports Board of Directors unanimously approved the leadership change today during its October board meeting.