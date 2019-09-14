Pride week wraps up in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- People around the Lowcountry are gathering to celebrate Charleston Pride week.

Ending a week long celebration, thousands marched in a Pride Parade through downtown Charleston and attended a Pride Fest at Brittlebank Park on saturday.

“It’s good to be a part of the community and be able to be happy and celebrate being gay and having support from other people you usually don’t get support from,” Cassie Campbell, Pride Fest attendee, said.

This year marks ten years of Charleston Pride.

One attendee at Pride Fest says that today is about reminindg the LGBTQ community that they are not alone.

“A lot of times in the gay community, you can feel very alone…but you can come together with a group of people who really just embrace you and celebrate you as an individual,” Cameron Baker/Ariana Venti, Pride Fest attendee, said.

Charleston Pride Week 2019 ran from September 7 through September 14.

