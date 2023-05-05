News 2 Archives: Then-Prince Charles III waves to the crowd in Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 21,1990

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Great Britain will usher in a new era this weekend with the official coronation of King Charles III.

Upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September last year, the queen’s 73-year-old son, Charles, automatically became the ruling monarch.

He will rule under the name of His Majesty King Charles III, according to a spokesperson.

Plans for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey call for centuries-old pomp and pageantry but will feature new twists on the tradition and changes from the Queen’s coronation 70 years ago.

To commemorate the crowning, we dug into the News 2 archives for a look back at when then-Prince Charles visited the Holy City in February 1990.

Charles arrives at Charleston International Airport

On Feb. 21, 1990, 41-year-old then-Prince Charles of Wales arrived in Charleston, his second trip to the city.

He was greeted at Charleston International Airport by notable state and local leaders including Gov. Caroll Campbell, Charleston County Council Chairman Linda Lombard, and Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr.

“He was not a big shot, there wasn’t [sic] any airs, he was just calm and relaxed and friendly,” Mayor Riley said.”

Charleston Police Chief Reuben Greenberg served as part of the police details for the prince’s arrival and throughout his trip.

Watch this live special report from News 2’s Terry Casey:

Conference at the Old Exchange Building

Prince Charles was in town for an international business conference that week. Hundreds of eager onlookers cheered as he entered the Old Exchange Building for a meeting of the world’s top CEOs and business leaders.

“I am delighted that this meeting could take place in Charleston, a very good name if may say so,” he joked during remarks at the conference. “Not just because it offers an excellent setting for intimate discussion and creative thinking but also, of particular importance, because Charleston has a community spirit which embodies so many of the values which make communities work.”

Prince Charles praised Mayor Riley for his efforts in rebuilding the city in the wake of Hurricane Hugo.

″Charleston has ridden out disaster and setbacks over many years, not just the terrifying effects and loss caused by Hurricane Hugo,″ the prince said, referring to the September 1989 storm that left 29 dead and $5.9 billion in damage in South Carolina. “Under the leadership of Mayor Riley and other outstanding community leaders, you have built, conserved, and regenerated a city which is a truly international asset.”

“He was so pleased with the City of Charleston’s efforts with historic preservation,” Mayor Riley said, reflecting on the remarks. “He thought that was a lesson he could take around the world. You can build new buildings but make sure they blended and were comfortable with what existed before.”

Hurricane Hugo benefit at Hibernian Hall

That night, the prince and 400 prominent Charlestonians poured into historic Hibernian Hall for an evening of dancing at a black-tie benefit for hurricane victims.

Other stops

The prince stayed in Charleston for two days, attending conference sessions and stopping by other historic locations in the city including Charleston City Hall, the Calhoun Mansion, Randolph Hall, and the Dock Street Theater.

He also toured an affordable housing complex on Cannon Street and helped to replant neighborhood trees destroyed by Hurricane Hugo. Those trees remain standing to this day, according to Mayor Riley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.