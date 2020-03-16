Private schools and daycares work to support families during school closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Sunday that he would be requiring all schools state wide to close their doors amid fears of spreading the Coronavirus, that did not include private schools. Even so, schools like the Charles Towne Montessori School still made the decision to close.

Susan Burkhardt, the Head of School at Charles Towne Montessori says her school has been planning for potential closures for weeks.

“As far as health and safety, our community is important to us and we want to make sure that the children are safe and healthy, our staff and our parents, grandparents, are all taken care of.” Susan Burkhardt, Charles Towne Montessori

Burkhardt says that while they are closed, they are still doing everything they can to support those families who still require childcare.

“We have a number of assistants who do private childcare, and so many of them have decided that they would be interested in helping out our families in that respect, so they have been put into communication with our parents.” Susan Burkhardt, Charles Towne Montessori

At Discovery Days Learning Center in North Charleston, Director of School Alysse Green says they are still operating and offering childcare, but have instituted even more vigorous deep cleaning measures and are limiting access inside the building.

“Right now we are using a serious bleach and water solution, we are wiping everything down, as far as pick up and drop off are concerned, parents can only come to the front desk, we aren’t allowing anyone except for teachers passed the front desk.” Alysse Green, Discovery Days Learning Center

Both schools said they are taking everything one day at a time, and staying in constant communication with the families and children.

