Pro bono legal clinic to help Lowcountry small businesses survive COVID-19 pandemic

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Legal Access launched a South Carolina Virtual Legal Clinic offering pro bono legal consultations for Lowcountry small business owners and nonprofits to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying businesses of 25 or fewer employees will be offered free phone/virtual consultations with attorneys who can answer legal questions and find out what is right for their business.

Under the stimulus relief legislation, an additional $320 billion has been provided to make new loans under the PPP, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses that keep employees on the payroll for eight weeks.

“Charleston Legal Access is extremely grateful to all the law firms and attorneys who have committed themselves during this unprecedented time to provide legal advice to our small business and nonprofits that are the heart of our community,” said Lana Kleiman, Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access.

LINK FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND NONPROFITS TO REGISTER: : https://www.charlestonlegalaccess.org/covid-19clinic