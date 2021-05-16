Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel groups, working toward peace and awareness in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pro-Palestine activists say speaking out locally is one step forward they want to take to help create a change on the United States influence on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“This is an unequal war, this is not a war this is massacre from one side,” says Dr. Ghazala Javed.

Pro-Israel demonstrators walked the Ravenel Bridge carrying flags in support of Israel. Some say starting awareness locally can help bring communities together.

“We wanted to bring awareness and love just about what’s happening in Israel. They bring us together during times of chaos and trouble and it tightens communities,” says Victor Hyman, a Pro-Israel protestor.

Victor Hyman recently returned after serving in the Israeli Armed Forces.

“I feel like I needed to participate in this march mainly because to raise awareness about what’s going on in Israel right now,” says Hyman.

Demonstrators say change must start with bringing those who are Pro-Israel.. and those who are Pro-Palestine together.

“We do not want war, we are against arms we are against war. For god’s sake, spread love,” says Dr. Ghazala Javed.

The Charleston Police Department says both demonstrations were peaceful and no arrests were made.