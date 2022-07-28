CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents at a West Ashley apartment complex said little has been done to get rid of black mold that was been found in several units.

News 2 first told you about poor living conditions at the Shires Apartments earlier this morning. Since then, those dealing with issues at the complex said the on-site leasing office has remained closed for multiple days at a time.

Demetria McNeil previously spoke to News 2 about conditions in her own unit and the impact it had on her family’s health.

“My mom was in the hospital for four months,” she told News 2 on July 18. “She just got out three weeks ago. She’s now on hospice. My twin sister, she was hospitalized this year, as well as my three-year-old niece.”

She said management recently cleared some mold from their home, but there was still a lot left over. After complaining for months, McNeil said she relocated her family to North Charleston.

Although she no longer lives at the complex, McNeil said she’ll continue advocating for residents who are still experiencing issues and poor living conditions until problems are solved.

News 2 previously reached out to the apartment complex but did not receive a response.