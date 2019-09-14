Proceeds of benefit hockey game between first responders to go towards 9/11 Heroes Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Enforcers faced off against the Charleston Firefighters in a benefit hockey game for the 9/11 Heroes Run, Travis Manion Foundation.

Police and firefighters used this game to raise funds to help outfit the Lowcountry’s first responders with all the necessary tools and equipment so they can be at their best to protect the community.

The annual 9/11 Heroes Run was postponed because of Hurricane Dorian, but will receive the proceeds from the game.

Among the goals of the fundraiser is to provide specialized equipment that is not covered by agency and municipal budgets.

The 9/11 Heroes 5k Run was rescheduled for Sunday, November 17.