CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies from across the Lowcountry are expected to participate in a funeral escort for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds on Tuesday morning.

The procession will begin at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home off Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley at 10:00 a.m. traveling to Seacoast Church on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant for the 11:00 a.m. celebration of life.

Members of the community are invited to line the side of the procession route, where it is safe to do so, to pay their respects and offer their condolences.

Police say road closures will take place along the route beginning at 9:50 a.m. That route includes:

Bees Ferry Road to Glenn McConnell Parkway

Glenn McConnell to I-526

Continue onto US Highway 17

Highway 17 to I-526

I-526 to Long Point Road

Arrive at Seacoast Church along Long Point Road

Chief Reynolds passed away on May 22 amid a battle with cancer. He is survived by his family, including his wife Caroline and children Luke and Grace, and his brothers Dave and Mark.

