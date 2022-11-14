SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday.

The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle.

Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years.

According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at the Cathedral of Praise Church in North Charleston from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Captain Johnson’s funeral will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of Praise Church.

The funeral procession will begin immediately following the service. It will travel to Riverview Memorial Cemetery in North Charleston where Captain Johnson will be buried with full police honors.