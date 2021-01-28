PROGRAMMING ALERT: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy to air on Lowcountry CW due to a special report on News 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday night’s episodes of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will air on the Lowcountry CW at their regularly scheduled times, 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The episodes were moved to our sister channel on Thursday due to special programming – COVID Vaccine: Your Questions Answered.

News 2 and our sister stations from across South Carolina are working to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

In this special report, you’ll hear from Governor Henry McMaster, leaders with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and both local and state leaders regarding the vaccine distribution.

When will the vaccine be available to the general public? What are the long-term effects? Is the vaccine covered under insurance, and will it be readily available for children?

We’ll also focus on the side effects, the timeline, and the future of the pandemic during a statewide COVID-19 roundtable.

Count on News 2 to get the answers that you need – then join us tonight at 7:00 p.m. for COVID Vaccine: Your Questions Answered.