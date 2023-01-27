CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Programming was announced Friday for the 47th season of Spoleto Festival USA.

More than 100 events will highlight innovative and emerging artists when the 17-day performing arts festival returns to Charleston this May.

Tony Award winner Denis O’Hare (Take Me Out) will perform a one-man tour de force in An Iliad, based on Homer’s epic poem. O’Hare is best known for his various roles in the hit TV anthology American Horror Story.

Plus, Charleston’s own Quentin Baxter will take center stage with his quintet during the annual festival.

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

A memorial concert and benefit in honor of Spoleto’s late Director of Chamber Music Geoff Nuttall (1965–2022)

“Spoleto has a rich legacy of drawing multihyphenates—artists who are boundless inventors, eager to explore new expressions through collaboration and experimentation,” said Spoleto Festival USA General Director and CEO Mena Mark Hanna. “This season exemplifies reinvention. As the Festival hones its singular position in the arts and culture landscape, the works produced and presented here electrify the status quo, defying both convention and classification.”

Spoleto Festival USA will start on May 26 and runs through June 11. Tickets went on sale Friday and can be purchased online at spoletousa.org or by calling 843-579-3100.

