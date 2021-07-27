Programming note: When will Jeopardy! air?

LeVar Burton, the next “Jeopardy!” guest host, said his first taping got off to a shaky start. “Being at home, it feels like a really relaxed half-hour, but it’s not relaxed at all,” he told the Associated Press. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fans of the popular game show Jeopardy! can watch the show during a temporary time on the Lowcountry CW during the summer Olympics.

The programming change is due to the Olympic Games and special programming during its original time slot on WCBD News 2.

You can watch – or set your DVR to record – Jeopardy! on our sister channel, the Lowcountry CW (The CW) weeknights at 10:00 p.m.

While programming grids may show Jeopardy! airing at 7:30 p.m. on the Lowcountry CW, the episodes featuring guest host LeVar Burton will instead air at 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday through the duration of the Olympics.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.