CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Project Cool Breeze will be providing 100 a/c units to our seniors on Wednesday, July 29.

If you want to sign up to receive a unit, do not forget to call 843-377-2833. Serving seniors 60 and older throughout the Lowcountry.

If you have already called, a volunteer will contact you shortly. No walk-ins, by appointment only and be sure to have valid identification.

You will be able to drive up, load up, and go.