CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Project Cool Breeze will host Saturday its first distribution of the season.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard founded Project Cool Breeze in May of 1999.

The annual initiative aims to provide fans and portable air conditioning to senior citizens as temperatures rise during the summer.

Distributions are for qualifying seniors aged 60 and older, who have already completed the application process.

If you are in need of a cooling unit, please call 843-226-7706 or visit www.projectcoolbreeze.com.