CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community initiative to provide fans and portable air conditioning to those in need returns as summer temperatures rise.

The first distribution of 100 air conditioning units to residents in the tri-county area will take place from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Lowes off Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley.

A hundred fans will also be handed out to seniors who have already been approved for the program.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard founded the project. Those interested in receiving some relief from the heat will need to apply for the second round of donations.

You can contact 843-226-7706 for more information.

Those approved to pick up their fans or a/c units will need to bring a photo ID and voter’s registration card.