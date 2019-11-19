Project engineers want your input on the future design of the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a community drop-in session on Tuesday for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project. This will give community members more of a one-on-one approach with project engineers ahead of Thursday’s public information meeting.

The I-526 Lowocountry Corridor stretches 23 miles between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant. The South Carolina Department of Transportation labels the corridor as the most congested corridor in the state. The goal of the project is to increase capacity and improve operations. Project engineers want to hear from people most impacted by the project.

“We’re showing the proposed alternatives this month, and revealing those, getting a comment on those,” Joy Riley, Program Manager for the South Carolina Department of Transportation Lowcountry Regional Production Group said. “There are several different improvement alternatives, with hopes of taking the comments and going back and picking a preferred alternative next year.”

Right now, project engineers are working on a couple of different design alternatives. They’re relying on public opinion to help shape which alternatives best fit the community’s wants and needs.

Public comment will be accepted all the way until January 4th. If you can’t make any of the in-person meetings, you can still provide feedback virtually by clicking here or call their hotline at 1 (866)-632-5262.

Some of these alternatives have bigger impacts on businesses and residential communities. Project manager Joy Riley said, unfortunately, all of the alternatives have significant impacts on residential communities that existed before the interstate was created. This is why Riley said the public’s comment is a must.

“You know, we’ll be doing a lot of design and making changes moving forward,” Riley said. “The further we get closer to construction, the harder it is to go back and change something. This is the time to really take a look and give your opinion where changes can be made.”

If you can’t make Tuesday’s meeting, there will be an official public information happening on Thursday at the Charleston Area Convention Center (5000 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418) from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.