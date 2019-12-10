Project planners want to hear from you about the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— Organizers want to hear from you about their plans for the proposed Lowcountry Rapid Transit System.

This is part of a 15-month Transit Oriented Development study of the communities the system would connect.

Lowcountry Rapid Transit will connect Charleston, North Charleston, and Summerville along the Rivers Avenue corridor.

The 26 mile proposed system includes 18 stations.

Planners say the goal is to give you a way to get places while reducing traffic.

“Well as our region continues to grow, we can only widen so far, so we need alternative ways to get around our region,” Sharon Hollis, Principal Planner at Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments said. “Transit is one way to move a lot of people throughout the region, without having to add to the congestion.”

The first of three community workshops will be held tonight at 6PM at Alston-Bailey Elementary School in Summerville- 820 West 5th N. Street, Summerville, SC 29483

If you can’t make it out tonight, there are two other workshops happening this week that you can attend.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 – North Charleston Transit Center, 4565 Gaynor Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 (Accessible via CARTA routes 10 & 104)

Thursday, December 12, 2019 – Citadel Alumni Center, 69 Hagood Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403 (Accessible via CARTA routes 102 & 213)

The agenda for each workshop will include:

6:00 to 6:30 p.m. – Presentation on LCRT and TOD

6:30 to 8:00 p.m. – Interactive place-making and visioning exercises

For more information on Lowcountry Rapid Transit, click here.