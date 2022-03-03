MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Participants will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run.

Organizers for the annual race said they came to the decision to lift the COVID-19 protocols after carefully reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health along with their medical team.

Masks and hand sanitizer stations will be provided for those who wish to use them throughout the event.

“If you are feeling sick, we kindly ask you do not to attend. We will continue to monitor COVID conditions and let all participants know if any further changes are required,” organizers said.

The event was canceled in 2020 and then postponed from the spring to late September in 2021 because of the pandemic. Bridge Run officials implemented several safety protocols for the fall race, including mask use on buses and at some events. Those protocols will not be in place this year.

The Cooper River Bridge Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 2nd.