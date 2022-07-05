MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed retail village in North Mt. Pleasant is raising concerns for some residents nearby.

Plans for the nearly 15-acre property located across Highway 17 from Oakland Market and Lowes include a racquet club with tennis and pickleball courts, retail, restaurants, office space, and a luxury pet boarding facility.

Developers say it will add to the livability in town.

A proposal and results of an impact assessment were presented to the town’s planning committee on Tuesday.

“The primary anchor of this is going to be a racquet facility,” said Mt. Pleasant Councilman Jake Rambo. “A racquetball, tennis facility which I think will be a great addition to the Town of Mt. Pleasant.”

But Mayor Will Haynie says the current proposal is different from the original plan that was presented to Mt. Pleasant Town Council a few years ago.

“These other things, all though there was a small retail component of that, the dog kennel and all that is new. And what we saw today is the tennis center, which is why we originally brought it into the town, is not in phase 1 that’s in phase 2,” said Mayor Haynie. “How do we know that we’ll ever even have the tennis because now the dog kennel and the retail are phase one and that’s a very different thing than I voted for when we brought into the town years ago.”

The pet boarding facility is raising concerns from the church next door, The Church at LifePark.

“We’re very concerned with the nuisance noise of dogs,” said Robbie Wiksell, a church member.

He describes the church campus as a quiet refuge away from a busy town and believes the pet facility will negatively impact that.

“We’re concerned we’re being set up to be continuously annoyed and in conflict with the dog development. We will then be in conflict with the town continuously asking for relief,” said Wiksell.

He hopes that town leaders will reconsider the location of the pet facility to be as far from the church as possible.

The developer switched the outdoor kennel portion of the boarding facility to the other side of the building further from the church, but both Mayor Haynie and Councilmember Rambo say the livability impact needs to be looked at further before the plans are set in stone.

“We have to look hard at what’s the buffer? What’s the placement of something like a kennel that could generate a lot of noise for a church next door,” questioned the mayor.

The planning committee approved the impact assessment and moved to push the proposal forward to be heard in front of the full town council next Tuesday, July 12.