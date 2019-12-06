Proposed bus lot gets conversational

JAMES ISLAND S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed bus lot behind James Island Charter High School is going in place and now officials are asking to hear the community’s thoughts.

After years of searching for the perfect place to home 36 school buses, the Charleston County School District has come to an agreement with James Island Charter High School. That agreement is for the back practice field to be a closed parking lot for the vehicles that are in charge of transporting the town’s children to school. Additionally, the school will receive new practice facilities in place of their former field being paved.

As for where those 36 buses currently are, some 13 are already at JICHS, while the others, Principal Thorn says are scattered.

Right now our buses are scattered throughout the schools on James Island. Some are here, some in other elementary schools, others are in North Charleston or on johns island. And it just causes service issues. Tim Thorn, Principal at James Island Charter High School



Some of those service issues result in buses being late, issues with staffing, and another big issue at hand is cost. Principal Thorn says they pay an extra 200,000 dollars a year just to qualify for state pricing. Money that could be going towards teaching and learning as opposed to rallying buses.

The parents you know, its about what’s best for them and the kids. You always start with what’s best for kids and yah know, being able to get to school back and forth is an operation, expectation that all parents have and kids have. Tim Thorn, Principal at James Island Charter High School

But for those who live near the school, residents are worried about the noises that will be coming both during construction and once the buses are there. In order to decrease some noise the CCSD says they are planning to add in more vegetation to the lot and plan to create a storm water pond that also will decrease some of the noises.

The open door meetings begin December 9th and runs through the 13th from 4 p.m. to 6-p.m. Then start up again the following week on Tuesday December 17th to 19th from 4 p.m. to 6-p.m in the main conference room of the James Island Charter High School.