Protect Our Coast rally happening Monday in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of state and national organizations will host a rally to “Protect Our Coast” with local leaders, business owners and coastal residents on Monday.

The rally is aimed at fighting offshore drilling and banning seismic testing off our coast.

Representative Joe Cunningham introduced a bill in Congress to permanently ban offshore drilling in the Atlantic, which the House is expected to take up in September

Cunningham will speak at Monday’s rally along with State Senator Chip Campsen.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Charleston Harbor Resort in Mount Pleasant.