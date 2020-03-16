Protecting the most vulnerable: Nursing homes close doors to visitors

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Nursing homes and senior living facilities are not allowing any guest, including families to visit to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Ages 55+ are most suspectable to COVID-19.

White Oak Manor, a nursing home in North Charleston are not allowing any guest inside the facility.

Limited outside personnel are the only visitors allowed in the facility. They must be assessed, have their temperature taken, and wear masks and gloves while inside.

Staff members are also being assessed. If any have traveled or been sick they must not return to work and self-quarantine for 14 days.

White Oak Manor has suspended its dining room service, group activities, and any unnecessary medical appointments.

Meals will now be delivered to and consumed in resident’s rooms.

They are planning activities inside the resident’s rooms to keep them busy and scheduling skype visits so residents can continue to communicate with families.

“Visiting your elderly loved ones can be detrimental to them at this time and although you may want to love them and hug them it is important to maintain that distance with them.” Marsha Fry, Infection Control Preventionist White oak Manor Charleston

Infection Control Preventionist at White Oak, Marsha Fry says residents are thankful for the extra precautions being taken.