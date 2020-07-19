Protester arrested for chest-bumping woman on the Battery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department said a protester was arrested on the Charleston Battery today.

Timothy Repak

Timothy Repak, 56, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Officers say Repak was standing on the steps of the Confederate Defenders Statue and a woman was standing in front of him filming him with her cell phone.

Repak stepped down from the statue and chest bumped the woman who was filming him with her cell phone while he was stepping down.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officials say they have no information on what group Repak was supporting during the protest.