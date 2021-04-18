Protesters call for justice, end to police inequality in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of peaceful protesters have gathered in downtown Charleston on Sunday afternoon calling for justice and an end to police inequality.

It comes following the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man who was fatally shot by police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop and attempted arrest for an outstanding warrant in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 11th.

Charleston Police tell News 2 no permits were given for the protests, which happened in Marion Square, at the US Custom House, and near the Market.

A majority of protesters are wearing masks and police are following the crowds.

“CPD strives to protect the First Amendment rights of our citizens and will work to ensure that all demonstrations remain peaceful and safe for all,” CPD said in a statement.

Protestors are leaving Marion Square to march to the US Custom House. They are being escorted by the police. #chsnews #CharlestonPD #keepingcharlestonsafe — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 18, 2021

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW:

Protestors on the corner of Meeting Street and North Market Street in Downtown Charleston. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/tWvrvxbE2s — Lexi Moore (@LexiMooreNews) April 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for the latest.