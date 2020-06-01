Protests remained mostly calm on Sunday across downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Protestors gathered along The Battery and in Marion Square for another day of demonstrations on Sunday.

While protests remained peaceful in the afternoon, they became intense at Marion Square as authorities worked to clear the park and surrounding streets in compliance with the curfew.

Those curfews were enacted across Charleston and Dorchester Counties, effective Sunday at 6:00 p.m. and came to an end Monday at 6:00 a.m.

State and local leaders made the decision to activate the South Carolina National Guard following a night of riots on Saturday.

An officer with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 the National Guard was brought in to monitor the Charleston peninsula, making sure things remained calm.

Saturday began with peaceful protests across downtown Charleston, but later saw a change in atmosphere by nightfall when businesses were vandalized and looted, and restaurants had their windows smashed in.

Local leaders addressed Saturday night’s unrest during a briefing on Sunday. Mayor John Tecklenburg said violence would not be tolerated.

“Although we’re aligned with our brothers and sisters for the pursuit of racial and criminal justice, it cannot be done with violence, vandalism and looting,” he said.

The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, which served as a catalyst for protests against racial inequalities across the country.