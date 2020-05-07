Public comment encouraged for plans to mitigate flooding, protect against storm surge on Charleston peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You will have a second change to weigh-in on plans to mitigate flooding in downtown Charleston.

Last month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released details regarding a plan to build a perimeter wall around the peninsula to combat sea level rise, mitigate flooding and prevent storm surge.

The plan tentatively includes three features: a perimeter storm surge wall, an off-shore wave attenuator and nonstructural flood-proofing.

Citizens will have until June 19th to weigh-in on those plans which are part of the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced on Wednesday residents will have a second comment period early next year.

USACE says the wall would be approximately 7.8 miles long around the perimeter of the peninsula. It would be primarily built on land, but the study says building in saltmarshes and wetlands may be unavoidable in some areas.

Permanent and temporary pump stations are proposed to efficiently move floodwaters and minimize the potential for water quality impacts.

The city is also looking into recreational features for the wall, including a walking path similar to the promenade on the current Battery wall. It would also be designed to be consistent with the city’s history and culture.

If approved, funded and implemented, the project would provide an estimated $175 million of annualized benefits to the city, according to The Army Corps of Engineers.

Designs, exact layouts and other specific plan details are not finalized.