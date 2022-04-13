MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Meet Shortcake, a new pony who was born Sunday night at Boone Hall Plantation.

The pony will be a member of the “All-American Petting Zoo” that is in town for the Lowcountry Strawberry Festival. Boone Hall was charged with naming the new animal and asked for recommendations from the public on Facebook.

Boone Hall’s post received hundreds of comments with naming options, like “Stella Strawberry,” “Sunflower,” “Sweet Carolina” and “Patch” based on the ongoing festival.

But “Shortcake,” a popular suggestion, was selected as the pony’s name.

“Thank you to everyone for weighing in on names for the new baby girl pony,” Boone Hall said. “There were a lot of really good ones, but the winner is… Shortcake!”

The winning name comes from Liz Valdes-Aprile, who also picked up tickets to this weekend’s festival for picking the new name.

The 25th Annual Lowcountry Strawberry Festival will take place at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens April 8-10, and April 14-16. The event will include games, rides, food, a petting zoo and live entertainment.