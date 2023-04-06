CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several people turned out for Thursday’s meeting to hear about the height, density and design of the proposed plan for Union Pier.

The Gaillard Center Ballroom was filled with Charleston community members and city officials who attended to learn more about the latest changes to the Union Pier Redevelopment Plan.

“We listened when city leaders and residents,” South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin said, “conservationists and historians said that they wanted less density, more greenspace and better focus on historic landmarks.”

Developers say their most up-to-date layout of the 70-acre proposal reflects what neighbors asked for, including a mix of building footprints and city blocks, and designs that fit the city’s aesthetic.

“You will see more greenspace,” Melvin said, “fewer buildings and a better connectivity from the city to the water.”

During the hour-long presentation, presenters highlighted key differences between the original layout, and the latest version, related to the development’s density, design and height.

“The height should be embedded within the center along the spine of Concord Street,” Jacob Lindsey, vice president of Lowe Enterprises said. “That’s one, to support the density on Concord Street. To make a place that is enlivened, putting the urban density on the main street. But the other reason for allocating it is to make sure the height on the site is not right in your face as you navigate through the rest of the city.”

They also covered the increased greenspace they’ve added since their last public meeting.

“An event lawn and an incredible play space are out there on the water pulling people through,” one developer said.

Following the presentation, planning committee members and residents weighed in on the revised plan.

“A lot of what you presented tonight is reflected in people’s concerns,” one committee member said. “We might not be fully there yet, but we are moving in that direction.”

“While we’re encouraged by what we’ve seen this evening,” Cashion Drolet from the Historic Charleston Foundation said, “we still feel that what has been proposed is too tall, too dense and does not reflect the exception design principles of our world-renowned historic city.”

“I would encourage you to take this process slowly,” one Charleston resident said, “and not try to ram-rod it and speed it up. There’s a lot of work still to be done.”

Developers will present their latest proposal to the city on April 17.