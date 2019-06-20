Public Meeting Regarding I-26 Improvements

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- SCDOT says the purpose of tonight’s meeting is to review and discuss proposed safety improvements on I-26.

The improvements are slated to go from mile post 169-199 in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. This project is part of SCDOT’s strategic 10-year plan to improve the safety and condition of our state’s highways and bridges. includes improving the clear zone, installing low-tension cable guardrail and lengthening the existing guardrail.

SCDOT says the overall goal is to improve the safety of this section of I-26 to help reduce the frequency and severity of crashes occurring at this location.

“It was one of the most dangerous corridors in the state when it comes to roadway departures— that’s when a vehicle leaves the roadway and hits a fixed object and a fatal type crash occurs or a serious injury type crash occurs.” Brett McCutchan, SCDOT Project Manager

The project is tentatively scheduled to begin construction in early 2020 and last approximately 12-18 months.

Tonight’s meeting will last from 5-7 at Harleyville Elementary School. The meeting will have a drop in format and comment forms available.