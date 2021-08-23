Public meeting scheduled to discuss Highway 78 Corridor Improvement Project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A public meeting is scheduled for August 31 to discuss the improvements to Highway 78 between North Charleston and Summerville.

Charleston County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) proposed to make improvements to Highway 78 from Rivers Avenue (US-52) to Berlin G. Myers Parkway (SC-165).

The project is funded by Charleston County as part of the Transportation Sales Tax Program.

The meeting will take place from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson, located at 9850 Highway 78.

For more information, visit hwy78corridor.com.

