Public meeting: West Ashley intersection improvement project

Charleston County Government is hosting a second public meeting to discuss the SC 7 (Sam Rittenburg Blvd.) and SC 171 (Old Towne Rd.) Intersection Improvements project.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church (Fellowship Hall), 1293 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407.

The initial comment period was completed at the end of January. Since then, staff has been reviewing close to 400 citizen comments and traffic study information. The project team has created two new alternatives for the community to consider. Attendees are asked to stop by any time between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. If you cannot attend the meeting, there will be an opportunity to comment online through the project’s website.

Located in West Ashley, the intersection of SC 7 (Sam Rittenberg Blvd.) and SC 171 (Old Towne Rd.) is identified as a critical road improvement project for Charleston County and the City of Charleston. Improvements to the intersection are highlighted in the City’s West Ashley Revitalization Plan and the location was designated as one of the study’s priority project areas.

Charleston County is working closely with the City of Charleston and SCDOT to study various improvement alternatives that would accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic volumes and ultimately ease traffic congestion and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists at this busy intersection.

Anyone with questions about the project can visit the project website or call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.