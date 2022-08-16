NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident is hosting a public sector career fair on Wednesday for job seekers in the Lowcountry.

Job seekers can learn more information on participating employers, open position, and benefits packages offered. In addition, employers will also conduct interviews on-site with prospective employees.

Participating organizations include the SC Port Authority, Isle of Palms Police Department, SCDOT, Trident Tech, Charleston County Human Resources, Transdev/CARTA, and Berkeley and Charleston Counties EMS.

Candidates can register for the event here.

The job fair is happening on August 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.