CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian.

The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1:

Charleston / N. Charleston

Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC

Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC

Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC

10 Westedge, 10 Westedge St., Charleston, SC

Point Hope Commons, 730 Hopewell Dr., Charleston, SC

Daniel Island Town Center, 162 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston, SC

Palmetto Pavillion, 8409 Dorchester Rd., N. Charleston, SC

Summerville

Oakbrook Shopping Center, 1575 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, SC

Paradise Shoppes of Summerville, 1585 Central Ave., Summerville, SC

The Market at Cane Bay, 1724 State Rd., Summerville, SC

Mt. Pleasant

Queensborough Shopping Center, 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC

Publix at North Point, 1435 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC

The Shoppes at Park West, 1125 Park West Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC

Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner Marketplace, 2830 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner, SC

Goose Creek

St. James Shopping Center, 208 Saint Jaimes Ave., Goose Creek, SC

Johns Island

West Ashley Place, 3642 Savannah Hwy, Johns Island, SC

The stores will reopen under normal business hours.