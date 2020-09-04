Publix Super Markets Charities donates more than $150K to end hunger in the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than $150,000 was recently donated to charities across the Lowcountry to end hunger in the community during a time of need.

Publix Super Markets Charities on Thursday presented a check totaling $125,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank in support of Hunger Action Month to assist the food pantry, meal programs, and other efforts to help neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the $125K donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank, Publix Super Market Charities donated $5,000 each to several local charities which included Charleston Area Senior Citizens Services, Charleston Parks Conservancy, East Cooper Community Outreach, and East Cooper Meals on Wheels.

They also presented a check for $7,500 to Lowcountry Cares Ministries. A combined total of $152,500 was given to these local charities.