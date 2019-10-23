Publix to offer discount to veterans on Veterans Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Publix

Publix has announced that they will be offering veterans, active military personnel and their families a 10% discount on Veterans Day in honor of their service.

The offer will only be valid for in-store purchases only.

It excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix curbside, or online payments.

Discount will be valid with proof of veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver’s license with veteran designation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES