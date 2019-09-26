Pumpkin Patch season begins in the Lowcountry!

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Despite extremely warm temperatures making it feel more like hotumn rather than autumn, pumpkin patch season is officially underway in the Lowcountry.

The Hibben United Methodist Church’s fall pumpkin patch opened in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

Their annual pumpkin patch raised money for missions and helps those in need right here in the community.

The pumpkins are grown in New Mexico on Navajo land and are harvested by Native Americans and shipped across the United States for sale during the Halloween season.

Hibben said the pumpkins are supplied to the church on consignment with no upfront cost. Depending on the amount of sales, they say approximately sixty percent of the profits are returned to the growers, and the remaining profits go to the local church.

You can buy pumpkins or other fall decorations from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and noon to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays through October 31st.