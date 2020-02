MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, all eyes and paws were on the Pup Bowl.

Charleston Animal Society’s Pup Bowl III played out on Saturday, February 1 at the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

The San Francisco Puppy-Niners squared off against the Kansas City Canines.

Fans came out to cheer on both teams as they played hard until the finish.

At the end of the game, it was the Kansas City Canines came out on top as did 25 players from both teams who were adopted to their fur-ever homes.