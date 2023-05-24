CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple puppies are receiving care at Charleston Animal Society after officials say they were left near a dumpster.

According to Charleston Animal Society, five puppies were brought to the shelter on May 18 after being left to “fend for themselves” next to a dumpster.

Officials said the puppies were starved and their ribs were protruding when they arrived.

Credit: Charleston Animal Society

Credit: Charleston Animal Society

Credit: Charleston Animal Society

Credit: Charleston Animal Society

Veterinary care staff immediately administered vaccinations and de-wormers and began feeding them small high protein meals throughout the day.

Officials said the puppies are gaining weight daily and two have been placed in foster care. The shelter is still seeking foster homes for the other three and those who are interested can sign up by visiting the shelter located on Remount Road in North Charleston.

The shelter is also asking for donations to help cover the cost of continuing care.

“Without your support we cannot save puppies like these and other animals who arrive daily in need of intensive medical care,” a social media post read.

You can donate to Charleston Animal Society by clicking here.