A puppy is recovering after it was left in a bin suffering from severe injuries | Photo provided by Charleston Animal Society

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A chihuahua puppy is recovering at the Charleston Animal Society after a group of children found the dog suffering from multiple serious injuries in North Charleston.

The animal society said the children found the puppy in a bin along a walking path in the Midland Park area on Tuesday and told their mother who then contacted authorities. The puppy, named Billie, was left bleeding with a broken jaw, eye socket, and a puncture wound.

News 2 decided against showing images of the injured animal.

The puppy was taken to the Charleston Animal Society where it underwent life-saving treatment including x-rays and a feeding tube.

“We believe her injuries are going to heal, it’s just going to take a little time,” said Charleston Animal Society Associate Director of Veterinary Medicine Ryan Pelletier, DVM. “She’s lucky that she was found and brought in when she was.”

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and felony conviction of those responsible. Tips can be sent to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200, which is investigating the possible case of animal cruelty.

“We are concerned with the significant head injuries Billie suffered and what caused them, but as importantly, we want to know why someone left her in a bin alone, in so much obvious pain,” said Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA. “Billie was found in the bin with a pee pad and blanket, so it seems clear someone had been caring for her. Yet she was abandoned with life threatening injuries which is cruel and unnecessary. Someone knows what happened to this poor dog and needs to come forward.”

The Charleston Animal Society said after initially pulling out her own feeding tube, Billie is now eating soft food and sleeping comfortably while being watched by shelter staff and veterinarians.