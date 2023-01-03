CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The first celestial event of the new year will be visible in the Lowcountry sky late Tuesday night.

The Quadrantids meteor shower, which is active annually in early January, will peak over Charleston on the night of Jan. 3 and into the morning on Jan. 4

Quadrantids is typically among the strongest meteor showers producing up to 40 meteors per hour at its peak. However, the strongest activity is brief and lasts only about six hours making the shower somewhat difficult to observe, according to NASA.

Unlike most meteor showers which originate from comets, the stream is produced by asteroid 2003 EH1 which takes approximately 5.52 years to orbit the Sun. NASA officials said the asteroid — first discovered in 2003 — might be a “dead comet.”

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence noted that the 90 percent full moon, as well as patchy fog and cloudy conditions, could block out the dimmer meteors, but stargazers may still be able to catch a few of the brightest ones.

For optimal viewing, astronomers recommend finding a dark spot after midnight, giving your eyes between 30 and 45 minutes to adjust to the dark, and lying flat on your back.

While meteors can and will appear anywhere in the sky, this shower radiates from the northeast corner of the constellation Bootes, near the end of the handle of the “Big Dipper.”

