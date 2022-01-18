Quarantine period extended at Williamsburg County Detention Center due to increased COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced this week it was extending a quarantine period at the detention center.

It comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. The quarantine was first implemented on January 9th.

Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner said he will reevaluate the situation after the quarantine period, which is set to expire on Saturday, January 22nd, and determine if the detention center will resume normal operations.

The agency said video visitation and telephone communications are prohibited during the quarantine period because they said it’s not easy to properly clean the devices for each use.

“The Williamsburg County Detention Center are following all procedures to try and prevent inmates and employees’ exposure to the virus,” officials said. “Our medical staff will provide testing to detainees, detention deputies, and other employees.”

Officials said the detention center sanitizes areas twice daily and disinfects areas properly throughout shifts.