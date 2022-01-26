Queen Street Hospitality Group establishes scholarship for College of Charleston students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Queen Street Hospitality Group has announced the establishment of a scholarship fund for students involved in the School of Business at the College of Charleston.

The scholarship, in recognition of local restauranteur Steve Kish, will be awarded annually to a student enrolled in the hospitality and tourism management program that demonstrates a passion for the culinary industry.

“To see my life’s work celebrated by the development of this scholarship is a true honor,” Kish said. “I’m humbled to have had such a successful and longstanding career in Charleston’s ever-evolving culinary scene, and to be able to propel the next generation of culinary professionals forward brings it all full circle.”

The first recipient of the scholarship will be named in the fall of 2022. Preference will be given to students who demonstrate a need for financial aid and those who are working in the restaurant industry while attending school.

“I would like to thank Steve Kish for making a difference in the lives of our hospitality students,” Alan T. Shao, dean of the College of Charleston School of Business said. “His meaningful generosity illustrates how intertwined the School of Business is with the business community, and we are grateful for the opportunities it awards our students.”