NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- What started as a silly idea from one Charleston County resident came true, sort of, at Whirlin’ Waters on Tuesday.

It all started with a passionate plea from Harlan Ragland.

After seeing an advertisement for a queso lazy river at Moe’s Southwest Grill, he decided to reach out to Charleston County Parks and ask if they could really make it happen.

Nick Epps, a customer service representative for CCPRC, leaned into the fun and replied that doing so would be a “glorious event,” but a few logistical challenges stood in the way.

Neither Ragland nor Epps could have predicted what happened next. Moe’s Southwest Grill teamed up with Charleston County Parks to realize the dream.

“It was just really cool to see the recognition from that and see how they reacted to the whole silly situation,” Epps said.

After a two-week social media competition,100 lucky winners gathered at Whirlin’ Waters waterpark the morning of June 28 ready to float down the 870-foot lazy river on life-sized tortilla chips.

Samples of the cheesy goodness were also on hand.

Moe’s District Manager Chris Mims said it was a great opportunity to partner with Charleston County Parks and hopes to work with them again on community-focused events.

“We just wanted to show appreciation for the local community and our customers and just remind people how awesome our queso is,” Mims said.

You too can soak up the sun on life-sized tortilla chip floats which are now available for sale on moesmerch.com.