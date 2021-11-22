QUICK TIPS: South Carolina Highway Patrol gives travel advice for holiday travel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As most South Carolinians who are traveling more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this week are expected to drive, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is offering motorists tips for holiday travel.

While Monday’s road traffic is expected to mostly work commuters, Highway Patrol said that later in the week will be when most people will be driving for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Highway Patrol also said that Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye shared some tips for drivers, as AAA Carolinas expects 90% of long distance holiday travellers to be taking road trips this week.

Drive the speed limit.

Wear your seatbelt.

Don’t drink and drive.

Pye also said that your road trip should begin before you put the keys in the ignition.

Conduct a pre-drive check of your car.

Plan your trip days in advance.

Leave on time so you don’t rush.

Have a full tank of gas, snacks and water for the trip.

Have funds available for any emergency repairs.

Highway Patrol also said that there will be extra troopers out on patrol along with other law enforcement agencies.

“We’re really going to focus on the roadways that we think we’ll see a traffic impact or heavier traffic like I-95 and I-26, I-20 and I-77. Also, these roads that we’ve had these collisions on this year alone,” said Pye.