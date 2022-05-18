NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community walk is planned Wednesday evening for a North Charleston neighborhood still reeling after multiple shots were fired near a youth baseball game last month.

Members with the North Charleston Police Department’s ‘Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace,’ or R.E.C.A.P., will hold a walk in the Pepperhill community as they meet with those who live in the area and work in the area.

Organizers of the community walk said the goal is to curb gun violence, improve relationships between police and the community, and to promote peace. They said the walks will continue throughout the city.

Walkers will meet at 7695 Brandywine Road. The walk will begin at 6:15 p.m.

“The people who are actually doing the crime or may not be from the area who come in to terrorize people, they know that we’re there. They know that law enforcement is not far away,” said Lt. Tireka Wright with the North Charleston Police Department. “That’s a very important thing for the community to stand up on their own to let people know that they’re not gonna tolerate violence, gun violence- any type of violence, any type of crime in their community.”

The program, which began in 2018, hopes to get many within the community involved.